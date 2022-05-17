Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville has fans swooning in new snaps The actor is promoting the follow-up movie, A New Era

Hugh Bonneville is basking in the success of the Downton Abbey sequel movie, A New Era, and has been sharing many snaps from trips overseas to promote the film – and it seems his most recent photos have got fans talking.

The actor, known and adored for playing the Earl of Grantham, Robert Crawley, in the TV and film franchise, shared some pictures on his Instagram, writing in the caption: "It was great launching the new #DowntonAbbey film in New York last night, the first premiere ever to be held at the Met. The film opens in US and Canada on Friday, with many cinemas hosting preview screenings."

Needless to say, fans were loving Hugh's suave look. One person said: "So handsome and dashing, Mr.B!" Another added: "'Every Girl's Crazy Bout A Sharp Dressed Man'! Looking good Hugh."

Many more agreed, with a third commenting: "I say!! Very dapper indeed!!", as a fourth said: "Wow, you look WONDERFUL!"

The second Downton movie, which was released in the UK at the end of April, sees the fan-favourite stars return for a new story which takes them to the South of France to stay in a gorgeous villa acquired by Dame Maggie Smith's character, Violet Crawley, from a mysterious man.

Hugh shared these snaps on his Instagram

Violet is keen to fly over her family to the idyllic location, despite them being confused as to how this has come about. In one moment from the trailer, the Dowager tells her family of the villa in the French Riviera with her favoured sharp wit: "And to that I will say goodnight, and leave you to discuss my mysterious past!"

The Downton cast have been in the US promoting the new film

Meanwhile, Hugh has been busy with other projects as well as Downton including The Gold, a series based on the true story of the iconic Brink's-Mat robbery, dramatising one of the most remarkable events in British Criminal history.

The series is inspired by extensive research into the UK's 'crime of the century' which saw six armed men break into the Brink's-Mat security depot near London's Heathrow Airport in 1983 and unintentionally stumble across gold bullion worth £26m. While a release date for the new series is yet to come, we can reveal that filming for the new show began recently.