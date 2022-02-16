Hugh Bonneville's appearance in new Downton Abbey trailer sparks fan reaction The actor is reprising his role as Lord Grantham

Hugh Bonneville shared the brand new trailer for the upcoming Downton Abbey sequel – and fans couldn't help but comment on his slimmed down physique and tanned complexion!

The actor wrote on Instagram alongside the latest trailer: "Ooooh look - new trailer for the second Downton Abbey film. Launches in UK cinemas on 29th April and in North America on May 20."

WATCH: Downton Abbey releases second trailer for upcoming movie, A New Era

But many of his followers picked up on the actor's "slim" and "tanned" look in the new film, which sees him reprise his role as the Earl of Grantham. One person complimented him, writing: "I can't wait!!!! You're looking very slim and tanned in it."

Other followers couldn't resist poking fun at the actor, with a second commenting: "What [did] they put on the face? But looking forward to it anyway," followed by a laughing-faced emoji. As a third added: "You look very orange in this clip!" However, a fourth praised Hugh, writing: "You look so tanned, Lord Grantham!"

Hugh Bonneville is reprising his role as Robert Crawley

Perhaps Hugh's tan is a result of filming in the south of France for the follow-up movie, which sees the Crawley family head to the French Riviera after Violet announces she has acquired a villa thanks to her previous acquaintance with a mysterious man.

Violet is keen to fly over her family to the idyllic location, despite them being confused as to how this has come about. In one part, Violet tells her family, with her favoured sharp wit: "And to that I will say goodnight, and leave you to discuss my mysterious past!"

Elsewhere in the trailer, there's hints of marriage problems regarding Lady Mary Crawley, who is played by Michelle Dockery.

In addition to her on-screen husband, Matthew Goode, being noticeably absent, fans picked up on the character discussing the highs and lows of marriage with newcomer Hugh Dancy, who plays a Hollywood film director. In one moment, Mary says: "You don't need me to tell you that marriage is a novel, full of plot twists along the way."

