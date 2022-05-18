Bruno Tonioli is not returning to Strictly Come Dancing – details He will be missed!

Bruno Tonioli is not returning to Strictly Come Dancing this year, it has been revealed. Bruno has been part of the BBC dance show for 18 years, but has decided to take a step back.

The Italian choreographer will not be saying goodbye to TV altogether as the main reason for leaving, according to Richard Eden at the Mail Online, is so he can concentrate on being a judge on the US version, Dancing With The Stars.

Whilst Bruno has been Strictly since it began, for the past two years due to the pandemic, his appearances had been minimal.

Last year, he was replaced on the UK judging panel by professional dancer Anton Du Beke, and the year before he was only able to make appearances via video links.

Bruno has been part of the Strictly family since the show began

It's thought that Anton will take his spot permanently, although nothing has been confirmed.

Recently, however, the father-of-two seemed to hint at his return whilst appearing on ITV News.

When presenter Charlene White joked about a recent interview professional Giovanni Pernice gave, in which he compared Anton to a "grandfather", the star was quick to reply: "He's so rude!"

"That is the last time I give him good marks, I can tell you. It's a four from me in the future," he added.

Bruno will most likely be replaced by Anton Du Beke

He then said: "All being well."

During another interview, asked whether he will be axed from the judging panel, the star told Great British Life: "The absolute truth is that I don't know. I haven't been told. They literally haven’t spoken to me about it. So, whatever you've read, it is just a rumour.

"I'm hoping to get a call to say: 'Look, here you go, come back judging please,' but we'll wait and see. I would like to think I'd be on the show in one way or another. I wouldn't like to think they would just get rid of me altogether."