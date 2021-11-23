Bruno Tonioli makes personal comment during emotional moment in DWTS final The Dancing with the Stars judge has been on the show since the start

Bruno Tonioli is renowned for his one-liners and sense of humor on the Dancing with the Stars judging panel.

But on Monday's final, the professional dancer made a rare personal comment as he praised finalist JoJo Siwa and her dance partner Jenna Johnson on their freestyle performance to Lady Gaga's Born This Way.

Clearly touched by the dance, Bruno told JoJo: "I wish you were around when I was a kid. It would have made it so much better for all of us."

Tyra Banks was quick to remark to Bruno's touching remark, telling him: "Aww, don't make us cry."

It wasn't just Bruno who was inspired by JoJo and Jenna's dance, with many fans taking to social media to comment on the powerful meaning behind it.

"The fact that she's dancing to the same song she came out to makes this so much better," one wrote, while another commented: "Bruno said it best. Children are really lucky to have a great role model like her. And she's a beautiful dancer!

Bruno Tonioli was overcome with emotion after JoJo Siwa's powerful performance

"JoJo and Jenna have been amazing all season long. That Freestyle Jenna’s choreographed for JoJo’s was unbelievably awesome! And more evidence that dance is dance, whether it is male/female, male/male or female/female!"

A third added: "This dance was everything… and all the couples switching to same sex partners at the end, just perfect."

During the final, JoJo – who made history in the show by being part of the first same sex couple – told host Tyra what it meant for her to be in the last show, and what it would mean to her if she won.

JoJo and her dance partner Jenna Johnson danced to Lady Gaga's Born This Way

"Coming here and being the first same sex couple, I think people didn't know what to expect. Winning the mirror ball is not just winning the mirror ball for me and for us, but it's winning it for so many people around the world who maybe are afraid to be themselves.

JoJo and Jenna were in the final two

"I want to tell everyone that no matter who you are, no matter who you love, you can dance with who you want to dance with and you are who you are."

While JoJo and Jenna took home the perfect 40 score during another dance of the night – a fusion dance of Tango and Cha-cha-cha to the song I Love It by Icona Pop feat Charli XCX, they just missed out on the mirror ball to winners Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

