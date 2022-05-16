Rose Ayling-Ellis shows support for Giovanni Pernice after dancer reveals his future on the show The Strictly Come Dancing champions have a close bond

Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis reunited with her fellow winner Giovanni Pernice to show her support for his This Is Me solo tour when the professional dancer brought her out on stage this weekend.

The stars, who recently picked up the BAFTA's Virgin Media must-see moment award for their incredible couple's choice routine, could be seen together in front of the crowds at the end of Giovanni's performance - much to the delight of fans.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice prepare for the BAFTAs

In the video, shared on Giovanni's Instagram, the pair looked delighted as they lifted the iconic Glitterball trophy as well as their BAFTA statue. Giovanni caption the video simply: "Special night. We are the champion @rose.a.e."

Rose and Giovanni have become hugely popular since being crowned winners of the 2021 series, and many have been wondering if the professional could be following in the footsteps of fellow champions and stepping down from the BBC show.

Rose and Giovanni on stage durnig Giovanni's tour this weekend

However, fans need not worry, as it sounds like the Italian isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Speaking to reporters at the BAFTAs earlier this month, he said: "It's not in my DNA to quit anything. I'm very competitive, so let's bring on the next challenge."

A number of Giovanni's former colleagues have moved onto pastures new following their success on Strictly. More recently, long-running pro Aljaz Skorjanec waved goodbye to Elstree after nine years; while double-winner Oti Mabuse left her spot on the show to take part in other TV shows such as Dancing on Ice and Rome and Duet.

The pair won the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Meanwhile, Rose has received huge praise for raising awareness on behalf of the Deaf community since appearing on the competition. The actress recently revealed she had become to first celebrity to sign not one, but two stories on Cbeebies' Bedtime Story.

The episode aired on Sunday 8 May and marked the end of Deaf Awareness Week. The appearance saw Rose speaking only to introduce the story and to say goodnight, with the story being fully signed using BSL.

