First Strictly Come Dancing contestant has signed up for 2022 show - report

Strictly Come Dancing is currently on hiatus until its return in October which can be only one thing… trying to work out who will be taking part in the new series! While the contestants aren’t confirmed until later in the year, it has been reported that a certain Emmerdale star has been the first star to sign up for the 2022 series, and we can’t wait to see him in action!

Adam Thomas, who has previously starred on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Is reportedly taking part in the upcoming season, with a source telling The Sun that he is already practising his dance moves. So will he really be taking part? We’ll have to wait and see!

Meanwhile, plenty of celebs have previously spoken about wanting to take part in the dance competition, with Adam’s I’m a Celeb co-star Scarlett Moffatt being one of them! Chatting to HELLO!, she said: "Strictly would be awesome. I would absolutely love that.

"I haven't danced for maybe 15 years so I don't know if that means I have a bit of an advantage, but I would love it. If not, just for the glitz and glamour of it all. I absolutely love all the outfits. I always watch it and I just think they look like they're having such a good time. I love shows that the whole family can watch because I think they are a bit of a rarity now."

Get your dancing shoes on Adam!

Gordon Ramsay is also keen, and told Radio Times: "I would love to do it, though. Secretly, I’d love to do it. I’ve always wanted to dance. There’s something so gorgeous about the rumba, the samba, the foxtrot, the tango. I don’t know. I may ask the BBC if I could do it next year."

