Following the recent reports that Bruno Tonioli will not be returning to Strictly Come Dancing as a judge, fans are no doubt beginning to think about who will be replacing him.

MORE: Bruno Tonioli is not returning to Strictly Come Dancing – details

It's thought that the Italian choreographer is stepping down from the BBC ballroom competition after 18 years due to his work commitments in the US, most notably with Strictly's sister-show, Dancing with the Stars.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anton Du Beke reveals Strictly bosses turned him down for judging role

One person who's tipped to be his replacement is Anton Du Beke, who filled in for Bruno last year. But will the King of Ballroom commit to becoming a permanent judge? Here's everything he's said about the possibility before…

MORE: Strictly pro Amy Dowden shares details of debilitating illness: 'I couldn't get out of bed'

MORE: First Strictly Come Dancing contestant has signed up for 2022 show - report

Anton has said in the past he'd "love" to return as a judge

At the beginning of the year, Anton appeared on Sunday Brunch and was asked by host Tim Lovejoy whether he would be back on the panel for 2022. Anton kept coy about his future, simply responding: "Don't know yet – we'll have to wait and see."

However, Anton has made no secret of his desire to become a full-time judge. He told Great British Life: "I'm hoping to get a call to say: 'Look, here you go, come back judging please,' but we'll wait and see. I would like to think I'd be on the show in one way or another. I wouldn't like to think they would just get rid of me altogether."

Bruno Tonioli is thought to be stepping down from Strictly

Fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood even recently advocated for Anton's position, saying he would love for the professional dancer to return to the panel alongside him, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

But, if Anton doesn't get the call, fans need not worry because he insists he wouldn't say no to a dancing gig either. Asked by Greater Life if he could see himself with a celebrity partner again, he said: "Yes. I love the show. I've been doing it since the beginning and I'm very proud of that. I do it because I love it."

Anton stepped into Bruno's place in 2021 as the travel restrictions between the US and the UK caused by the coronavirus pandemic meant that doing both Dancing with the Stars and Strictly proved difficult.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.