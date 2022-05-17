Strictly pro Amy Dowden shares details of debilitating illness: 'I couldn't get out of bed' The pro dancer has Crohn's

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden took to Instagram to share details of Crohn's Disease and how she manages her condition.

Amy explained that she started experiencing symptoms of Crohn's at age 11, but wasn't diagnosed until she was 19. The dancer shared that she started having "serious stomach cramps" that left her in so much pain she would pass out.

WATCH: Amy Dowden shares the realities of living with Crohn's

"I went from this really energetic child to one that couldn't get out of bed," she said. Of her eventual diagnosis, Amy revealed: "When I finally got told I had Crohn's I celebrated. I finally had answers and could have treatment and surgery."

While the star is able to manage her condition now, she noted that Crohn's alters her day-to-day life.

"Crohn's has an impact every day of my life because when I wake up, the first thing I have to think about is my medication.

Amy Dowden says Crohn's impacts her life every day

"My diet has a huge impact too, but I know how to control my Crohn's a lot better now," she added.

Talking up how she feels about her condition, Amy explained: "When I have bad flare-ups, I am really really low, but they're short-lived now because we understand the treatments."

Amy Dowden moved in with Tom and Giovanna Fletcher during her last bad flare-up

Amy spoke publicly about her flare-ups in November, after a particularly bad one left her unable to perform on Strictly.

"Thanks for all messages over the weekend. Unfortunately, I was missing from the show as I had an unexpected Crohn's flare-up and hospital admission in which I received unbelievable care. I'm recovering very well and certainly being well looked after and look forward to returning to the dance floor," Amy's post said.

