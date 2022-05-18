Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer sees Selena Gomez framed for murder This time, the trio have to find out who is trying to frame them

Only Murders in the Building season two is finally set to return to our screens on Disney+ - and the brand new trailer looks seriously good!

In the trailer, Mabel, Oliver and Charles are arrested following the events of the season one finale, which saw (and spoiler alert for those who have yet to watch it) our trio of friends discovering the body of the building's lead board member, Bunny.

The clip shows them reuniting with fellow residents, with one saying: "Oh goodie, the murderers are here." It also revealed that the real culprit was actively trying to plant incriminating evidence on the group, with Charles saying: "Evidence keeps showing up in our apartments… Someone's toying with us."

There was also a tongue-in-cheek joke about the show's renewal as the group recorded their podcast, with Charles saying: "We're getting the hang of this," as Oliver added: "Absolutely, you can tell it's our second season."

The series is set to be released on 28 June on Disney+, and we seriously can't wait! Need a refresher from season one? The story followed three building residents who begin investigating the murder of their fellow resident Tim, while recording a podcast about their search.

It eventually transpires that the real murderer behind Tim's death is actually Charles' new girlfriend Jan, who began an affair with Tim only to believe that he was planning to propose to someone else after discovering an engagement ring – which he actually located as it was key evidence over who really killed his friend Zoe years before.

Fans are thrilled to see the show coming back, with one writing: "I'm screaming!!! Look at the besties back at it. Oliver true to form with the dips," while another added: "The trailer made me even more excited!!"

