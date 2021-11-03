Ted Lasso star cast in new ITV period drama – and it looks incredible Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has also joined the cast

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, Bridgerton star James Fleet and Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie are set to star in the new ITV period drama Tom Jones, and it looks amazing!

Solly McLeod is playing the hero Tom, alongside Sophie Wilde as Sophia, while Pearl plays Sophia’s trusted maid, Honour. The new series is an adaptation of Henry Fielding's classic novel The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling.

So what is the upcoming series about? The synopsis reads: "A rollercoaster story of the title character’s complicated journey to find real love, Tom Jones has delighted and scandalised readers since it was originally published in 1749."

James, who plays King George III in Bridgerton, plays Squire Allworthy, Tom's warm-hearted adoptive father, while Hannah is set to play the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston.

Chatting about the adaptation, executive producer Gwyneth Hughes said: "Tom Jones is the mother of all romcoms and isn't that just what we all need after the last couple of years of misery?

Hannah also starred in Game of Thrones

"It's a story where the sun barely stops shining, where love conquers all, and at its heart stand a pair of young sweethearts everyone can root for. Henry Fielding's 18th century novel is sexy and fun; it's also a dramatic rollercoaster, addressing so many modern concerns around consent, sexual equality, and the pursuit of happiness.

"Tom and Sophia over- come enormous obstacles before finding their way home and to each other. This is a classic adaptation with a wise soul and a great big smile on its face."

Executive Producer James Gandhi added: "With Gwyneth Hughes’s masterful scripts, Georgia Parris at the directing helm and rising stars Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde leading the cast – we couldn’t be more excited to bring this joyous 18th-century story of identity and romance to the screen."

