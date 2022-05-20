Gentleman Jack star lands role in new series of The Crown – get the details We can't wait for season five of the Netflix show

BBC drama Gentleman Jack starring Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle has a huge following – so fans will no doubt be thrilled to learn that one star of the show will be appearing in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown.

Lydia Leonard, who is known for her part in Gentleman Jack as Mariana Lawton, has taken on the role of Cherie Blair on the Netflix series. Lydia will star opposite Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel who will portray former Labour Prime Minister, Tony.

Lydia appeared on Friday's edition of This Morning when she confirmed the news to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. Alison asked the Ten Percent star who she would be portraying, to which Lydia said: "Well I should say guess! I'm not sure I'm allowed to say, but I'm playing Cherie Blair." However, the star kept coy about any further details on her part.

Lydia Leonard is portraying Cherie Blair

The fifth series of The Crown will focus on the events that occurred in the 1990s, beginning with the divorce of Princess Diana and Prince Charles – which is where season four left off – which was just one of the events which occurred during the Queen's 'annus horribilis' in 1992.

Given the casting of Tony and Cherie Blair, the drama will also feature the events of the late nineties including historic landslide election in 1997 which saw Tony become Prime Minister.

And, of course, just months later, the tragic death of Princess Diana occurred in Paris, which will no doubt be a huge plot point in the new episodes.

Are you looking forward to season five?

Many other big names have been announced over the past several months while filming has been taking place. More recently, Call My Agent and Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu was announced as the actress portraying Monique Ritz, the widow of The Ritz's hotel's former owner. The star said she was "so, so happy" to be cast.

The stars behind the lead characters in the show include Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Imelda Staunton as the Queen and Johnathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, other familiar faces who will have their name on the credits included Johnny Lee Miller, who is playing former Conservative Prime Minister, John Major, Theo Fraser Steele as Timothy Laurence and Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne.

Season five of Netflix's The Crown will be released in November.

