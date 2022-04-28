The Crown: Filming for season five 'shut down' by royal family The royal family have been critical of the Netflix series in the past

The Crown season five has faced a number of filming setbacks at the hands of the Palace, according to a royal biographer.

MORE: Netflix's The Crown in talks to create prequel series - get the details

Tina Brown, who has penned two books on the royal family, The Diana Chronicles and the upcoming ‌The Palace Papers has claimed that the Royal family is "very unhappy about this season moving forward" and so have made attempts to block filming of the Netflix wherever and whenever possible.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Imelda Staunton reveals The Crown season five release date

"Whenever they can, they stop The Crown filming in locations where they have an influence," she told The AV Club. "For instance, [Eton College] refused to let them film there, which was undoubtedly about recognising William's feelings that, you know, they weren't going to have it. So they've shown their displeasure by making it quite clear that they are not happy, and we'll give it no help."

MORE: The Crown series five: everything we know so far

MORE: Everything the royal family have said about The Crown

Elsewhere in the chat, Tina predicted that Prince Harry - who admitted during his famous interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that he has watched some of the Netflix show - is going to be particularly uncomfortable with the portrayal of his mother.

Filming for season five has been reportedly shut down by the royal family

“I don’t think that the next season of The Crown is going to be something that Harry is going to seriously approve of in the sense of the way it’s depicts his mothe,” she speculated. “We don’t know how it will depict his mother. But right now, there’s really nothing that’s come out about their mother that they like.”

The royal biographer says Prince Harry will not be happy with the show's portrayal of his mother

The fifth and penultimate season of the show is currently being filmed across the UK and is set to dramatise many of the most talked about events in modern royal history, including the Queen's 'annus horribulus' as well as the dissolution of Prince Charles and Diana's marriage and Diana's tragic death in 1997.

It's set to arrive on Netflix in November 2022 and will see new actors take on the royal roles. Replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II will be award-winning actress Imelda Staunton, while The Two Popes star Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip.

MORE: Netflix's The Crown is set to cast Kate Middleton - report

Meanwhile, after Emma Corrin's fantastic portrayal, Elizabeth Debicki will be her replacement to play an older Princess Diana, while Dominic West will play Prince Charles.

More recently, it was revealed that Cutting It star James Murray will be taking on the controversial role of Prince Andrew with actress Emma Laird Craig starring opposite him as Sarah, Duchess of York.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.