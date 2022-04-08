Netflix's The Crown in talks to create prequel series - get the details The new series could spin the clock back more than 50 years and depict the abdication crisis

The Crown fans will be over the moon to learn that a prequel series to the smash hit royal drama may be in the works - and could land on screens soon after the main series ends.

While Netflix has declined to comment on the news, it's been reported that the streamer is in early-stage conversations with creator Peter Morgan and producer Left Bank to bring to life a new series that will chronicle the life of the royals in the first half of the 20th century.

As fans will know, season one of The Crown began with the Queen's marriage to Prince Philip in 1947 and ascension to the throne in 1952 following the death of King George VI.

It's believed that the prequel could spin the clock back more than 50 years to cover the death of Queen Victoria in 1901 and the abdication crisis, which saw Edward VIII give up the throne after falling in love with American socialite Wallis Simpson.

A prequel series to the smash hit royal drama may be in the works

According to The Daily Mail, the new drama - if it goes ahead - will likely hit screens in early 2024 or, at a push, towards the end of 2023. Given that bosses are eying up five seasons of the new spinoff series, that means viewers can look forward to seeing The Crown on their screens until 2029.

Meanwhile, the penultimate season of The Crown, which will focus on the early-to-mid 1990s, is set to air late this year in November 2022 and will see new actors take on the royal roles.

The new series could depict Edward VIII's abdication

Replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II will be award-winning actress, Imelda Staunton, while The Two Popes star Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, after Emma Corrin's fantastic portrayal, Elizabeth Debicki will be her replacement to play an older Princess Diana, while Dominic West will play Prince Charles.

More recently, it was revealed that Cutting It star James Murray will be taking on the controversial role of Prince Andrew with actress Emma Laird Craig starring opposite him as Sarah, Duchess of York.

