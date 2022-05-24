Heartstopper star Kit Connor talks sexuality in new interview

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has opened up about his sexuality in a new interview with the podcast Reign with Josh Smith - and has said that while he is "perfect confident and comfortable" with his sexuality - he doesn’t want to label himself.

The actor, who plays a bisexual character Nick in the hit Netflix series, explained: "I just think that there's a danger with things on social media. In the cast, we're all young - I'm 18 - and we have a few people in their early twenties as well and to start speculating about our sexualities and maybe pressuring us to come out when maybe we're not ready.

"I mean, for me, I just feel like I'm perfectly confident and comfortable in my sexuality, but I'm not too big on labels and things like that. I'm not massive about that. And I don't feel like I need to label myself, especially not publicly."

Kit plays Nick on the hit show

Kit had previously responded to fans discussing his sexuality on Twitter, posting: "Twitter is so funny man. apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do," and explained why he needed to share the tweet, explaining: "[It] was sort of slightly calling them (trolls) out, but I honestly found it a little bit funny how they just make assumptions about it, you know it’s 2022, it feels a bit strange to make assumptions about a person's sexuality just based on hearing their voice or seeing their appearance.

"I feel like that's a very interesting, slightly problematic sort of assumption to make."

He previously spoke out about the subject on Twitter

Warning, spoiler alert for season two ahead. During the podcast, Kit also spoke about an important issue that will be explored in season two. In the graphic novels, it is revealed that Charlie struggles with an eating disorder, which Nick tries to help him with. Speaking about the topic, Kit said: "I think body image is so underrepresented for male characters and even just seeing that in the comics, there's a bit where Charlie just looks in the mirror and it's something that you just don't see very often.

"And I think it's so powerful and I think that would be an incredible thing to approach in season two. I think body image is something that can be so damaging and another one of the negatives of social media."

