Virgin River adds three new faces to season four cast - and fans are seriously confused New episodes are dropping on Netflix in July

After a year-long wait, Virgin River will be returning to screens in July and if we weren't excited enough already, the popular Netflix series has revealed that viewers can expect to see even more new faces around the sleepy Californian town.

According to reports, the new names joining the all-star cast are Supernatural star Barbara Polland, Stargate SG-1's Dan Payne and Tom Butler, who viewers might recognise as Lawrence Riley from Chesapeake Shores.

WATCH: Are you looking forward to more episodes of Virgin River?

Tom, will portray Sam Sheridan, Jack's father. As fans will know, the two don't have a very good relationship, so it will be interesting to see if the two reconcile in the new episodes.

Barbara will take on the role of a woman named Melissa, while Dan will play someone named Nate Brenner. Details on both remain under wraps for now, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating on how they will factor into the show.

Chesapeake Shores star Tom Butler will play Jack's dad Sam

Commenting on an announcement of the new cast members posted by a fan account, one person wrote: "I don't know who Melissa is. Maybe Jack's mom? I'm not sure about Nate Brenner either. The veterinarian in the books is Nathaniel (Nate) Jensen."

Dan Payne has also joined the cast as a character named Nate Brenner

Another put forward another theory. "Do you think Melissa is Mel's ex mother-in-law seeing Stacie is going to be in season 4?" they wrote, while a third added: "No clue who Melissa or Nate are but the dynamics between Jack and his dad will be interesting. Thanks for the info!"

The trio join previously announced season four new cast members Lucia Waters, Mark Ghanimé and Kai Bradbury. The Bold Type actor Mark will play Dr Cameron Hayek, the clinic's dashing new physician. Kai - who is known for his supporting roles in The Terror and The Boys - will play Doc's long-lost grandson Denny Cutler who has come to Virgin River to forge a connection with his grandfather.

Meanwhile, Lucia - who is actually married to actor Colin Lawrence - will play Julia, a new love interest for Preacher. We can't wait to meet them when the heartwarming drama makes its return to screens on Wednesday 20 July 2022.

