When will 9-1-1: Lone Star season four be released? When will we be reunited with our favourite characters?

9-1-1: Lone Star concluded season three in May - and it’s fair to say that fans are ready for more already! The hit show, which follows a group of emergency service workers, and indeed be renewed for another season - but when should we expect it on our screens? Fortunately, we have the answer…

Although Fox has yet to reveal a confirmed airdate for season four, from looking at the show’s predecessors, there is a clear pattern that season four is very likely to follow. All three seasons of the show so far have premiered in early to mid-January, meaning that we only have a few months to wait until the show is back on our screens.

WATCH: TK proposes to Carlos on 911 Lone Star

Season three ended on a happy note after TK proposed to Carlos after a fairly dramatic season, and the showrunner, Tim Minear, opened up about the sweet moment.

He told HELLO!: "The manner [in which] it happens is very TK, very spur of the moment, but the things that his father said to him and all the stuff he has been through in the last year, and what he and Carlos have been through, I think TK needed to step forward and Carlos needed to step back a little bit.

Are you excited for season four?

"They both weren't ready and in particular Carlos wasn't sure about TK given how flighty he was at the beginning of the season in breaking up with him. But by the time we get to this proposal they are both in a great space." He also confirmed that we would indeed be seeing the pair’s nuptials in season four - so roll on January 2023!

