911: Lone Star actor Rafael Silva reveals character Carlos’ PTSD details

911: Lone Star’s season three finale had a brilliant response from viewers as the fan favourite couple TK Stand and Carlos Reyes finally got engaged. However, Rafael Silva, who plays Carlos, has opened up about how his character’s PTSD impacted the sweet moment.

In the episode, TK wakes Carlos up in the middle of the night, only for Carlos to panic, referencing their previous traumas including being caught in a house fire and being scared of TK’s pet lizard.

Chatting to Entertainment Weekly about the moment, he said: "My first impression of the script was, 'Oh, this is funny!' When you read it, it's actually funny because you wake up at 3am and I'm having PTSD over the house burning down – but also the lizard, in a way."

Ronen Rubenstein, who plays TK, also chatted to HELLO! about the finale, saying: "TK is ready -TK can't see himself with anyone other than Carlos, and like Owen said, the work they do [means] tomorrow is not guaranteed so [the proposal] is a way for him to say, 'I know what I want and who I want in my life.' I have this epic monologue in bed, holding his face. It’s a beautiful monologue and I am so proud of it."

TK and Carlos are engaged

Executive producer Tim Minear also spoke about the dynamics between the crackers in that moment, explaining: "I think TK needed to step forward and Carlos needed to step back a little bit. They both weren't ready, and in particular Carlos wasn't sure about TK given how flighty he was at the beginning of the season in breaking up with him. But by the time we get to this proposal they are both in a great space."

