Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice win BAFTA for special Strictly moment

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were delighted on Sunday night after picking up a gong at the 2022 British Academy Television Awards.

The pair's special performance to Clean Bandit's Symphony on Strictly Come Dancing back in November was chosen by the public as Virgin Media's Must-See Moment.

Rose and Giovanni won the TV BAFTA for this performance

After approaching the podium to accept the award as the audience applauded in sign language, Rose said: "Thank you to every single person who has voted for us. It's a very special moment for us and hopefully it's shown how powerful TV can be, where actually it can influence and change things.

"It's even helped with BSL and made people stand up more for British sign language. And just a better deaf awareness and positive attitude towards people. We've still got a long way to go but it’s such a great start."

Giovanni added: "When we first had the idea to put the song into the dance we knew it would have an impact but this is bigger than we thought. This is changing people's lives.

Rose and Giovanni won the award for Virgin Media's Must-See Moment​​​​​​​

"Thank you for everyone who voted for us, as it means you're ready for a change."

The winning moment which was broadcast during the 19th season of the BBC dancing show had over 10 million viewers and received 2.1 million YouTube views, making it one of the programme's most-watched performances of the series.

Rose and Giovanni went on to win 2021's series of Strictly. The EastEnders' star took to Instagram to praise her dancing partner after lifting the glitterball trophy back in December last year.

The pair won the award for their Couple's Choice performance

"I'm dedicating this post to the most wonderful human ever, Giovanni," she penned. "The person who was there every day with me for four months, who knows truly what this journey has been for me, the reason why I have become confident within myself. He came into my world and brought the best out of me. I cannot thank him enough for all the work and effort to make me become the dancer that I am today.

"I am beyond proud of us. I never thought I would leave Strictly with a best friend for life, thank you Gi."

