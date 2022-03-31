Strictly Come Dancing's 2022 professional dancer line-up revealed

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals for the upcoming 2022 series have been confirmed!

Although we still have a few months to wait to find out the celebrity contestants and who will be partnered with who, the BBC has revealed that pro favourites including Giovanni Pernice, Dianne Buswell and Johannes Radebe will all be back for the much anticipated new show. Keep reading for the full line-up...

Amy Dowden

When she joined the Strictly family in 2017, Amy made history as the first-ever Welsh professional to enter the Ballroom. She may be a long way from her hometown of Caerphilly, but that hasn't stopped her from setting her sights high.

Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell was partnered with comedian Robert Webb last year but sadly didn't get very far before the pair withdrew due to Rob's health. Here's hoping her luck is back on track for 2022!

Johannes Radebe

Johannes came close to taking home the Glitterball Trophy last year when he and Great British Bake Off star John Whaite made history as the first-ever Strictly male-partnership.

Gorka Marquez

Gorka has danced in two finals over the years but has yet to take home the Glitterball trophy. Does he have what it takes to make it all the way this year?

Jowita Przystal

After winning The Greatest Dancer in 2020, Jowita joined the Strictly line-up last year but did have much screen time as she wasn't officially partnered with any of the celebrity contestants. Here's hoping we see more of her this year!

Giovanni Pernice

Italian pro Giovanni has always been a favourite among viewers and last year, he and deaf actress Rose Ayling Ellis not only won the show, but stole the hearts of millions of viewers thanks to their incredibly moving performances.

Karen Hauer

Karen will become the show's longest-serving female pro when she returns for series 20 later this year. While she has made it all the way to the final several times now, she has to take home the Glitterball Trophy.

Nikita Kuzmin

Nikita certainly made a splash when he joined the show last year! The Ukrainian-born dancer was paired with Tilly Ramsay and together, they danced to week ten of the competition.

Graziano Di Prima

With four years of Strictly under his belt, Graziano is now a firm favourite with the public and fellow dancers alike.

Nancy Xu

Nancy made her debut on the show last year when she was paired with CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and together, they reached the semi-final.

Cameron Lombard

One of the show's newest recruits, Cameron, has yet to be partnered with a celeb dancer, but we'd love to see him strutting his stuff on the dance floor. Here's hoping 2021 is the year he makes his full debut.

Kai Widdrington

In 2021 Kai danced all the way to the Strictly final with TV presenter AJ Odudu, but sadly the duo had to pull out due to an injury. We'd love to see Kai make a triumphant comeback this year!

Katya Jones

Katya is no stranger to Glitterball glory, having won the trophy back in 2017. Does she have what it takes to do it again this year?

Luba Mushtuk

We'd love to see more of Luba on the show after sitting out last year and only making it as far as week 3 with US football player Jason Bell in the 2021 competition.

Nadiya Bychkova

Nadiya has made it all the way to the quarter-final twice now. Could she do it again this year?

Neil Jones

Neil Jones, who joined the show back in 2018, became the first pro eliminated in the 2021 series, so we'd love to see more of him on the dance floor this year.

