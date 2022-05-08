Strictly Come Dancing star to join Loose Women panel The episode will air on Thursday 12 May

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe will be joining a special edition of Loose Women next week in an all-male line-up.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's 'wedding' look sparks fan confusion

The professional dancer will be joined by I'm a Celebrity finalist Vernon Kay, former World Cup-winning rugby player Mike Tindall MBE and Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp for the Loose Men episode.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Johannes Radebe talks solo tour, breaking barriers with John Whaite and his dream royal dance partner

Taking place on Thursday 12 May to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, the episode will see the panellists discuss issues that men face today in support of Loose Women's Stand By Your Men campaign.

ITV has confirmed that the special instalment will include discussion on topics such as male body image, money worries and loneliness.

MORE: Jane Moore's wedding dress suffered major mishap at the hands of husband Gary

MORE: Brenda Edwards' fans praise star's 'strength' after inspirational Loose Women video

Speaking about joining the all-male edition of the lunchtime show, Johannes said: "I think Loose Men is a brilliant concept.

Johannes Radebe will join Loose Men on Thursday

"I'm thrilled we have a platform to sit as men and talk about issues affecting our wellbeing and livelihoods. I haven't worked with these gentlemen before, but I'm aware of their brilliant work and I'm delighted to finally meet them.

"We will continue to bring awareness to mental health as it still plagues our society," he added.

Vernon, who will host the episode, also commented on the importance of the show. "Men's mental health is so important to me," he said.

Vernon Kay will host the show

"I learnt things from the panel members last time that I'd never known before. The reaction we all had last time was also fantastic and highlighted how there's a real need for more discussion around these topics which we look forward to bringing viewers."

Loose Men airs on Thursday 12 May at 12.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.