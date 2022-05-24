The Time Traveler's Wife fans are all talking about this weird moment in episode two Are you watching the new adaptation?

The Time Traveler's Wife dropped its second episode this week and fans cannot stop talking about a very weird, very NSFW moment from it.

MORE: The Time Traveler's Wife viewers all saying the same thing about new drama series

If fans hadn't cottoned on from the opening episode last week, Steven Moffat's new six-part adaptation is very different to the 2009 film starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams and explores the messier, more complicated issues of Henry and Claire's relationship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying the new adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife?

Not only has the series raised the question of who really seduced who, but in the latest episode, Theo James' character can be seen really pushing the boundaries of what it means to be able to time travel and interact with other versions of yourself.

MORE: 15 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

MORE: Two major Sanditon stars will not be returning for season three

The scene in question showed something that Henry had already alluded to, namely that thanks to his time travelling ability when he was 16 he had a sexual encounter… with himself.

Henry revealed to Claire what he had done at 16

It sparked a huge reaction on Twitter, with one fan writing: "Well they certainly left THAT scene out of the movie." Someone else said: "I can't unsee that," and another added: "Wait so the guy in The Time Traveler’s Wife went back in time to …"

A fourth asked: "What in the fabric of the space-time continuum….like, based on the laws of physics is this scene even possible?"

In the episode Henry also opened up about his late mother

Of course, the shocking moment didn't make it into the first film adaptation, but some fans may be surprised to learn that it has been plucked straight out of the pages of Audrey Niffenegger's novel.

Aside from the hilarious moment, viewers have also been praising the second episode, which they said left them in tears by the end. In the final moments, Henry "introduces" Claire to his late mother in a surprising way.

MORE: The Time Traveler’s Wife: when is the book sequel being released?

While listening to a recording of his mother singing taken before his lifetime, Henry asks Claire what she would like to ask his mother. Within moments, his mother's answer can be heard on the recording as a future version of Henry has travelled back to the past and delivered the question to her.

"The second episode of The Time Traveler's Wife was very emotional and I'm a wreck now," one fan wrote, and another said: "Ep 2 of The Time Traveler's Wife just got me ugly CRY."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.