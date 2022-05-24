Mandy Moore shares rare This Is Us pictures ahead of series finale This Is Us ends after six years

This Is Us came to a close on Tuesday evening after six years and Mandy Moore left fans in tears when she shared a series of never-before-seen snaps from on set.

The actress took to social media to post the snaps and videos that were taken across the six years and showed her with co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley.

In one Milo and Mandy, in character as Jack and Rebecca Pearson, can be seen hugging, while another showed them posing with a box of Pac-Man cereal taken during the scenes in the 1980s.

There are also pictures of them off-set with Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown, and pictures of Mandy with the babies who played newborn versions of her on-screen children.

"What better way to celebrate tonight’s series finale of #ThisIsUs than to take a walk down memory lane…," she captioned the post.

"My heart is so full seeing these pictures and the bangs! You are simply the best, MM!" commented Chrissy, who played Kate Pearson. Network NBC added: "THANK YOU, MOM!"

Mandy shared the series of pictures

Fans also shared their feelings with one writing: "I guess I’m watching season 6 episode 15 on my lunch break and crying my eyes out."

This Is Us has been a smash-hit with audiences since it first aired in 2016. The NBC show tells the story of the Pearson family over several generations and has made household names out of its incredible cast.

It comes to a close on 24 May but sadly for those hoping to see the story of the Pearson family continue via some sort of spinoff or prequel series, there's bad news.

Mandy starred as Rebecca Pearson

Speaking in an interview with Variety, series creator Dan revealed that he has been approached by the production company behind the smash-hit series, 20th Television, to continue the story via a new show - but has firmly declined.

As he explained: “Once you’ve seen the completion of season six, the stories of these characters are told. So there is no real spinoff because you kind of know everything. Is there another play for the show?

"I guess you’d never say never, but I don’t see it."

