Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge divides fans as she makes surprise return to This Is Us She has played Kevin's childhood sweetheart Sophie since the show began

Alexandra Breckenridge, best known for her lead role in romantic Netflix drama Virgin River surprised viewers this week by reprising her role on This Is Us.

MORE: Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares cryptic message amid filming new series

The actress has had a recurring role on the smash hit NBC series as Sophie, Kevin's (Justin Hartley) childhood sweetheart, since it began back in 2016 but has not reprised her role since the season five finale, making her appearance at Kate's wedding in this week's episode rather unexpected.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying the final season of This Is Us?

Taking to Twitter, one delighted fan wrote: "OMGGGG ALEXANDRA BRECKENRIDGE IS GUEST STARRING IN THE #THISISUS episode!!!! PLEASE PLEASE BRING KEVIN AND SOPHIE BACK TOGETHER!!!"

MORE: Exclusive: This Is Us star Chrissy Metz teases 'beautiful final episodes' as show closes

MORE: This is Us creator opens up about potential spinoff series

However, others were left a little disappointed after realising just how little screen time Alexandra had in the episode. As one fan said: "I know #ThisIsUs did not bring Alexandra Breckenridge all the way from #VirginRiver just to stand there & smile?!"

Sophie was seen at Kate's wedding in the latest episode

Another said: "Anyone else think they CGI/ green screened Sophie? Weird no one interacted with her and we just got the one shot #ThisIsUs."

After the credits rolled, many expressed their frustration at still not knowing if Kevin and Sophie reconciled. "If Kevin doesn't end up with Sophie after all this time, I'm entitled to some kind of compensation," someone commented, while another said: "Please tell me Kevin and Sophie are endgame #ThisIsUs."

Alexandra Breckenridge has been portraying the character since the show began

As fans will know, the hit drama skips back and forth through time and often leaves viewers on the edge of their seats by teasing what is to come. In a flash-forward a few seasons ago, viewers learnt that Kevin has remarried. However, the identity of his wife has not yet been revealed, and it remains one of the biggest questions still hanging over the show as it reaches its finale.

MORE: The most emotional This is Us episodes ranked

As well as Sophie, viewers have speculated that Kevin could have gotten back together with the mother of his children, Madison, or pursued a romance with his friend Cassidy. There's also the possibility that Kevin has met someone completely new.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Justin teased that the reveal might not go down well with all fans. He said: "I don't think everyone's going to be happy necessarily. Every single person is not going to be like, 'That's what I wanted.' Some people will want something different."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.