Exclusive: This Is Us star Chrissy Metz teases 'beautiful final episodes' as show closes Reporting from Emmy Griffiths at Elton John Aids Foundation Oscar viewing party.

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz has promised fans "one of the most beautiful episodes" ever as the hit NBC show comes to a close.

With only three episodes left to air, Chrissy told HELLO! that when she read the second to last episode, she "couldn't breathe".

"This is next level," she said on the red carpet for the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscar viewing party.

"Dan Fogelman wrote it and it is probably one of the most beautiful episodes we've ever seen. Fans will be content, don't fret."

The actress shared that although it's been "bittersweet" to see the show come to an end, her life is now "forever changed" - and she's looking forward and hoping to finally complete her album.

This Is Us has been a smash-hit with audiences since it first aired in 2016. The NBC show tells the story of the Pearson family over several generations and has made household names out of its incredible cast.

Chrissy spoke to HELLO!

But sadly for those hoping to see the story of the Pearson family continue via some sort of spinoff or prequel series, there's bad news.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, series creator Dan revealed that he has been approached by the production company behind the smash-hit series, 20th Television, to continue the story via a new show - but has firmly declined.

As he explained: “Once you’ve seen the completion of season six, the stories of these characters are told. So there is no real spinoff because you kind of know everything. Is there another play for the show? I guess you’d never say never, but I don’t see it."

