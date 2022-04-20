Alexandra Breckenridge shares epic behind-the-scenes clip from This is Us - fans go wild The actress reprised her role for season six

Alexandra Breckenridge has shared an amazing behind-the-scenes video from the sixth and final season of This is Us - and fans have gone wild.

The Virgin River actress has returned to the popular NBC drama for its final outing, reprising her recurring role as Sophie, Kevin's (Justin Hartley) childhood sweetheart.

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge shares epic This Is Us behind-the-scenes clip

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old shared a clip of the cast performing an epic choreographed dance to the song Wobble by VIC. She captioned the video: "Best time ever."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing: "Cannot stop watching!! Y'all look like you're having the best time!! The Fandom is going crazy over this," while another commented: "Oh my, I'm so in love with this video," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

A third person added: "This is the BEST!!! I see you Alex in the beautiful green dress! Y'all rocked that wedding wobble!!! Sooo much fun for sure! Thanks for making my day!!" while another excited fan wrote: "This is AMAZING! This video makes me so happy."

The latest episode saw the Pearson clan gather for Kate's wedding

Other fans of the show shared their excitement for the latest episode, which aired on Tuesday night and saw the Pearson family gather for Kate's wedding day.

"I can NOT wait for this new episode!!" one person wrote on Tuesday morning, while another added their hopes for Kevin and Sophie's romance in the new season: "Hopefully tomorrow I'll wake up and Kophie will be real. After all this content and videos, you guys are restoring my hopes."

Fans of the show will know that the series jumps back and forth through time, leaving viewers in the dark about the futures of their beloved characters. While fans know that Kevin has remarried in the future, which was revealed a few seasons ago through a flash-forward, the identity of his wife has not yet been revealed.

Fans are hoping that Kevin and Sophie get remarried

While many fans are hoping that Sophie may be Kevin's lasting love, some have speculated that he may have married the mother of his children, Madison, or pursued a romance with his friend, Cassidy.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Justin revealed that fans may be divided over Kevin's future at the end of the series. He said: "I don't think everyone's going to be happy necessarily. Every single person is not going to be like, 'That's what I wanted.' Some people will want something different."

