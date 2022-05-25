Stephen McGann shares major Call the Midwife news - but fans are divided Are you a fan of the BBC midwifery drama?

Call the Midwife viewers will be delighted to hear that the BBC drama has received recognition in the form of three National Television Award nominations!

One star of the show, Stephen McGann, has also been given a nod for his performance in the most recent series, but it seems fans are pretty divided for a specific reason.

WATCH: Dr Turner and Sister Julienne find themselves in trouble in Call the Midwife series nine

Taking to Twitter, the actor, who portrays Doctor Turner in the long-running series, retweeted the post from Call the Midwife's official account which read: "NEWS! #NTAAwards 2022 longlist nominations announced! #CallTheMidwife - Returning Drama, @LauraMain1 (Shelagh) - Drama Performance. @StephenMcGann (Dr Turner) - Drama Performance."

Fans were naturally thrilled that the programme had been nominated, but were torn whether to vote for Laura Main or her on-screen husband, Stephen! One person said: "How can we possibly choose between Laura and Stephen?"

Laura Main has been nominated for her role as Shelagh

Another wrote: "Oh hard was this could only pick one," before adding: "It had to be @LauraMain1 she has been outstanding this series." A third was struggling to choose, commenting: "Yes!!!! Give them all of the awards!" As a fourth said: "You all got my vote good luck."

A fifth fan, however, was surprised other cast members weren't recognised: "I'm very glad to see these nominations, but Jenny Agutter and Linda Bassett should also have been nominated!"

The cast and crew are back filming for the new series

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of the BBC show are back on set filming series 12 and a major storyline for Trixie Franklin (Helen George) has been teased for future episodes.

Speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, the show's creator Heidi Thomas revealed that the beloved character will return with a big storyline. "Trixie re-joins us," she explained. "And something interesting and rather wonderful will happen for Trixie this series, so she has big news coming up - which we probably won't unveil just yet."

