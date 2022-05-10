Helen George and Jack Ashton smoulder in stunning new selfie after sharing exciting Call the Midwife news The couple met on the set of Call the Midwife

Helen George and her boyfriend Jack Ashton enjoyed some time away from their children as they attended the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday.

Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes snaps with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, the actress could be seen getting dressed to the nines. Meanwhile, one of the snaps showed the couple looking utterly besotted as they posed for a striking selfie.

"Gorgeous Sunday at the BAFTAs. Thank you thank you… @farrahoconnor, @carolinebarnesmakeup, @hairbylotteoshea," remarked Helen in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning as always x." Another remarked: "You're so lovely! I hope you two had a fun night out!" A third post read: "Simply gorgeous as always, thank you for bringing one of my favorite characters to life #trixieforthewin."

The glamorous outing comes shortly after it was confirmed that Helen - who is famed for her role as Nurse Trixie Franklin - will be returning for the 12th series of the BBC period drama.

Helen shared this lovely selfie from Sunday

The 39-year-old star left the last series early to go on maternity leave but she will be making a comeback in the new series. The official Call the Midwife Twitter account shared a picture of Helen back on set alongside a message which read: "Trixie's back!! Helen George makes her return to Call the Midwife Series 12 filming."

On Facebook, the statement continued: "Our first week of filming the brand new Series 12 involves both day and night shooting - and guess who made a welcome return to Nonnatus house last night for her first scene... Trixie! Played of course by our lovely Helen George xxx.

The couple share two young daughters

"While Helen has been away she's had a little 'midwife calling' of her own to do, as she is now the proud mother of two! Her gorgeous new daughter, Lark, was born late last year, and Helen is now ready to get back into the saddle of her bicycle to minister to the women of Poplar once more!

"We are thrilled to have her back, and just can't wait to show you the next developments in Trixie's journey... Call the Midwife will return with a new Christmas Special and Series 12 in 2023 xx."

