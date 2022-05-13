Call the Midwife hints at big storyline ahead for Trixie – but fans are worried The beloved character is played by Helen George…

Call the Midwife has dropped a big hint regarding Helen George's character Trixie and what the future holds for her in a recent social media post, but it seems the clue has worried fans.

Posting on their official Instagram page, the team behind the show, who are currently filming the festive episode for later this year, posted a photo of the character looking stunning in a teal dress as a crew member tends to her hair.

Call the Midwife's finale had fans of the edge of their seat

The caption reads: " Behind the scenes on the Call The Midwife Christmas Special 2022: Trixie prepares..." One person wrote: "Oh no… she looks sad," followed by sad-faced emoji. Another was equally worried, commenting: "Her dress is stunning, she looks very apprehensive here though, hope her character is OK."

A third excitedly added: "TRIXIE PREPARES WHAT." Many others picked up on Trixie's previous heartbreak and mentioned they were hoping for her happy ending.

Call the Midwife shares this glimpse of Helen George in character as Trixie

"I'm praying for a happy ending for Trixie she's had so much heartache," a fourth fan wrote. A fifth said: "Give trixie an happy ending we want to see her thrive," as a sixth shared their theory: "Beautiful Trixie, I think she is preparing for her wedding to widower Matthew. Both deserve happiness."

Meanwhile, the beloved drama shared they were back filming the festive episode last month when they shared a heartwarming photo of the Turner family on Christmas morning.

Many are hoping Trixie and her love-interest will finally tie the knot

The snap sees the Turner family, consisting of actors Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Max Macmillan, Alice Brown, April Rae Hoang and Ned Shaw, in their Christmas pyjamas enjoying the festivities as they filmed scenes.

"It's a Turner Christmas!!" the caption read in part: "It was SO lovely to see our much-loved screen family at work once more – and we made sure we grabbed this exclusive photo before the cameras rolled."

It continued: "Haven't they grown! Ned is getting so big now, and the girls are becoming very sassy young ladies! Stephen and Laura just love having them around…. Although Stephen’s silliness with them can be a bit disrupting…!"

