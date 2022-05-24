Call the Midwife creator teases major storyline for Trixie in series 12 amid fan concern

Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas has teased a major storyline for Helen George's Trixie Franklin in the upcoming series 12 of the much-loved BBC drama.

MORE: Call The Midwife marks major change to new series with sweet behind-the-scenes snap

With filming well underway for the new season, viewers have been keen to know what the future holds for the fan favourite, who left Nonnatus House to care for her ill godmother in episode five of season 11.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up on series 11?

Speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, Heidi revealed that the beloved character will return with a big storyline. "Trixie rejoins us," she explained. "And something interesting and rather wonderful will happen for Trixie this series, so she has big news coming up - which we probably won't unveil just yet."

The news comes after fans were left concerned by a recent snap posted to the Call the Midwife official social media accounts.

MORE: Call the Midwife hints at big storyline ahead for Trixie – but fans are worried

MORE: Call the Midwife sends fans into excitement overdrive with series update

Sharing a photo of Helen behind-the-scenes looking stunning in a teal dress as a crew member tends to her hair, the show wrote: "Behind the scenes on the Call The Midwife Christmas Special 2022: Trixie prepares…"

The show's creator teased a big storyline for Trixie

Fans immediately took to the comments to express their concern over the character's future, with one person writing: "Oh no… she looks sad," while another added: "Her dress is stunning, she looks very apprehensive here though, hope her character is OK."

A third fan added: "I'm praying for a happy ending for Trixie she's had so much heartache."

Meanwhile, the show recently celebrated a major change to the new series in a recent Instagram post, which marked the lifting of restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans were concerned for Trixie's future

The BBC series shared a photo of Stephen McGann, who plays Doctor Turner, holding a baby on set for the first time in two years while filming the Christmas episode. The caption read, in part: "The filming of this current festive episode has marked a moving return to business for our cast. The easing of the toughest pandemic restrictions after two long years has meant that our cast are now able to interact more freely once again.

"This has been a real joy for our team - but none more so than for our own Dr Turner, actor Stephen McGann, who can now return to his favourite on-set hobby: meeting and holding our adorable newborns!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.