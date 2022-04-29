Call the Midwife sends fans into excitement overdrive with series update The BBC drama is adored by viewers…

Call the Midwife fans were sent into overdrive on Thursday when the BBC midwifery drama shared a very exciting update regarding the 2022 Christmas special.

The team behind the show, which aired its eleventh series earlier this year, took to their official Instagram account to post a photo from behind the scenes of the festive episode – confirming that filming for the episode is well underway!

The snap sees the Turner family, consisting of actors Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Max Macmillan, Alice Brown, April Rae Hoang and Ned Shaw, in their Christmas pyjamas enjoying the festivities as they filmed scenes.

"It's a Turner Christmas!!" the caption read in part: "It was SO lovely to see our much-loved screen family at work once more – and we made sure we grabbed this exclusive photo before the cameras rolled."

Call the Midwife are filming their festive special episode

It continued: "Haven't they grown! Ned is getting so big now, and the girls are becoming very sassy young ladies! Stephen and Laura just love having them around…. Although Stephen’s silliness with them can be a bit disrupting…!"

Fans were naturally overjoyed with the picture. One person said: "Can't wait whoop whoop exciting! Only decent thing on tv at Christmas x." Another was equally excited as they wrote: "Omg my favourites!!" as a third added: "This made my day!" A fourth commented: "LOVE the Christmas specials!!"

Call the Midwife will be back for series 12 next year

Meanwhile, actress Laura Main also recently reunited with her fellow cast members for a very special reason.

The cast went on a night out with support Leonie Elliott, who plays Lucille in the hit show, while she stars in Small Island at the National Theatre. Laura captioned the snap: "Such a special evening watching @msleonieelliott shine as Hortense in Small Island on the huge Olivier stage at the @nationaltheatre.

"Was made more special watching her brilliant performance, feeling proud alongside fellow Call the Midwife castmates! Highly recommend catching this utterly captivating, funny, moving and vital stage production of Andrea Levy’s novel before it ends next week on the 30th of April."

