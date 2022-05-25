Michelle Dockery finally breaks silence over heartbreaking Downton Abbey moment

Warning, spoilers ahead for Downton Abbey: A New Era! Michelle Dockery has opened up about a very emotional moment in the new film, in which the cast and crew said goodbye to Dame Maggie Smith.

In the new film, her character, Lady Grantham, passes away after revealing that she was struggling with a terminal illness in the original film – and Michelle admitted that there wasn't a dry eye in the house for the heartbreaking scenes.

She told EW: "It's been 12 years, so it was quite a moment. Half the challenge was trying to hold back the tears as much as possible before the moment where we could actually cry. It was such a sensitive scene for Maggie and for everybody, and you could really hear a pin drop on set that day."

She continued: "I was dreading [the scene], actually. Watching each other's reactions around the room as we were performing it, I could see beneath the performances that everybody was crumbling underneath. That made me almost burst into tears every five minutes. That felt like the right way to end it. I still can't quite believe it."

Michelle opened up about filming the heartbreaking scene

In the movie, Lady Grantham passes away at Downton Abbey surrounded by her family and the staff – and fans were just as emotional as Michelle! Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Spent the last 15 minutes sobbing even though I was expecting what happened. But I never thought it would be so beautifully executed. I’m in awe. Truly. A huge congratulations to Julian, Simon and to the INCREDIBLE cast. THANK YOU. Always."

Another person added: "I went to the movies today for the first time in over two years and I remember how it is one of the most exhilarating things one can do in life. I laughed and sobbed all in great pleasure. Thank you #DowntonAbbey for consistent crowd pleasing and thank you #DowntonAbbeyANewEra."

