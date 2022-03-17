Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery wows in Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal trailer 

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is set to star alongside Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend in Anatomy of a Scandal, an upcoming Netflix show. The actress, who is perhaps best known for her role as Lady Mary in the period drama, is set to play a Barrister - and looks so different for the part in the first trailer!

The teaser hints that a happy marriage has fallen on hard times after Sophie (Sienna Miller) discovers that her husband has been having an affair. However, things slowly grow worse as more reports on his past behavior come to light.

WATCH: Anatomy of a Scandal's trailer is finally here

The official synopsis reads: "A psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain's elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege. James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarified world. A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James' trajectory appears without limits. "Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem."

Taking to Twitter to discuss the first trailer, one person wrote: "Love a good political scandal show and this reminds me so much of Scandal. Guess I’m binging this too," while another added: "I was gonna watch this because of the story but Michelle Dockery puts it over the top, I'm looking forward to this." A third person posted: "Oooh, this looks interesting! I can't wait to watch it!"

Sienna Miller also stars

Chatting about the upcoming show, which lands on Netflix in April, Sienna previously explained: "I was a huge fan of the book and of my character Sophie. She is multi-faceted and facing the consequences of the decisions she has made in her life of privilege, that are catching up with her. I loved the arc and journey she embarks on and was thrilled to be part of such a talented cast and crew."

