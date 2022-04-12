Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery teases new chapter for sisters Lady Mary and Edith Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released this month

Ahead of the Downton Abbey sequel, fan favourites Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael have teased new details of their characters.

Michelle, 40, plays the eldest Grantham child Lady Mary, while Laura, 35, plays younger sister Lady Edith. Over the series, the two on-screen sisters have had their fair share of ups and downs together - including their turbulent sibling relationship.

In a new interview, which was released on the official Downton Abbey Instagram page, the pair came together as they teased a new era for the two sisters.

"[They were] living in the same house like they did for so many years," explained Michelle. "It wasn't really helping their relationship. I think now they are living apart, it has actually helped them to grow."

Agreeing, Laura added: "That's it, they're not competing with each other. Like, 'Who is the most important person in the dining room?' The new film is a bit of a new chapter for them both. They've both grown up a bit, they've had their children, they've met their men so they are softer."

Downton Abbey the sequel is coming to the big screen soon

Michelle then remarked: "They've also been through their fair share of loss, haven't they? I think it helped them to sort of grow up. But and occasionally, there's like witty banter."

The second movie for the beloved period drama, titled Downton Abbey: A New Era, will see the likes of Dominic West, Laura Haddock and Hugh Dancy join the main cast as guest stars.

Dominic will play a 1920s Hollywood actor who is at Downton to shoot his new movie. White Lines and Guardians of the Galaxy star Laura will play a fellow silent screen star, while Hannibal actor Hugh Dancy will portray the fictional film's director.

The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of Downton Abbey was originally planned for Christmas 2021 - however, delays in production have forced the date to be set back by three months.

