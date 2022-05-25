Greys Anatomy bosses 'can't see the end in sight' as show hits watermark 400th episode The show has been on air since 2005

Grey's Anatomy has run for an incredible 400 episodes as of 26 May - and show boss Krista Vernoff has promised that they can't see the end anywhere in sight.

The hit ABC series began in March 2005 and is about to end its 18th season. Original stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. continue to helm the show, and it remains ratings gold, named the fourth most-watched broadcast series across 2021-2022.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Grey's Anatomy hits milestone 400 episodes

"The great gift of our show is that it’s a medical show and the great gift of medicine and science is that it always evolves and therefore we will always have new stories to tell," Krista has now shared.

"If we are specific in our character work, and we are, then if we repeat a story, it plays differently,” she continued.

MORE: Grey's Anatomy: 5 shows to watch if you love the medical drama

MORE: The best Grey's Anatomy celebrity guest stars of all time

"The way Cristina Yang moves through heartbreak is not the same as the way Jo Wilson or Levi Schmitt or Maggie Pierce move through heartbreak."

Speaking to Variety, Krista added that she "can’t quite get my head around" the fact that the show holds the title of the longest-running medical drama in American television history.

Ellen has been with the show since 2005

"I look around at the folks who have been here straight through for 400 episodes and my mind is just blown. We are proud. We are happy that the show still means so much to so many people."

However not everyone believes the show should continue indefinitely, with Ellen - who plays Meredith Grey - sharing that she has been "trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end".

"I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars,'" she told Insider.

Read more HELLO! US stories here