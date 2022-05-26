Chicago Fire fans left in tears after fan favourite couple split in season ten finale The wedding ended in heartbreak for one couple...

Chicago Fire wrapped up its tenth season with the event everyone has been waiting for: the wedding of firefighters Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide.

The two tied the knot surrounded by their Firehouse 51 family - including the firehouse's Dalmation, Tuesday, who sadly died this week - in what was a surprisingly uneventful finale for the NBC drama, which has become known for its dramatic cliffhangers in recent years.

WATCH: Casey bowed out of Chicago Fire at the beginning of season ten

However, that's not to say that all the storylines were neatly wrapped up with a bow and fans have been left heartbroken by the fact that Jesse Spencer's Matthew Casey - who made his return for the episode to fulfil his duties as Severide's best man - and Kara Kilmer's Sylvie Brett seemingly called time on their relationship in the episode's final moments.

The pair discussed their future together, given that they now live so far apart, with Casey now based in Oregon and Brett remaining in Chicago. After Brett asked him: "How much longer can we keep this up with so much time apart?" Casey paused before cryptically telling her: "I don't know, but we're together tonight".

Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, fans were initially confused as to how things were left between the couple. "Wait did Brett and Casey break up?" one asked.

Another echoed this, writing: "Did Casey and Brett say they are at least together tonight???? Does it mean they broke up/breaking up or not??? I NEED TO KNOW NOW!!!! #Brettsey #ChicagoFire.”

Someone else said: "Nooooo, not Brett and Casey!!!!" followed by a series of crying face emojis, while a fourth added: "It's sounding like it might be over if Brett's staying in Chicago. And if Casey isn't coming back."

While the prospect that Brettsey - as fans have dubbed the couple - might be over, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to fans. Although Jesse - who officially bowed out of the show in October 2021 - was happy to reprise his role for his character's best friend's nuptials, it appears that he has no plans to return next season. In fact, he has even landed a role in new Disney+ series, which will see him return to his native Australia.

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that Kara, despite reports that her future is up in the air, will continue as a series regular on the drama.

