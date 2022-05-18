Jesse Spencer lands first role following departure from Chicago Fire The actor left fans devastated when he bowed out of the firefighter drama

Chicago Fire actor Jesse Spencer has landed a brand new role following his departure from the smash-hit NBC franchise.

MORE: Chicago Fire boss teases Severide's reaction to Casey's return

The 43-year-old actor, who played Captain Matthew Casey in the firefighter drama between 2012 and 2021, has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ drama-comedy Last Days of the Space Age which will see him return to his native Australia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jesse Spencer exited Chicago Fire in it's 200th milestone episode

According to Deadline, the eight-part limited series will be set in 1970s West Perth as a "power strike threatens to plunge the region into darkness, while the city hosts the iconic Miss Universe pageant and the US space station".

MORE: Why these One Chicago stars left the franchise and where they are now

MORE: Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo teases first look at Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide's wedding

It continues: "Against this backdrop, three families in a tight-knit coastal community find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test."

Joining Jesse in the cast are Man of Fire actress Radha Mitchell, Total Control's Deborah Mailman and Vietnamese-born French actress Linh-Dan Pham.

Jesse has joined the cast of a new Disney+ limited series

While Jesse announced his exit from Chicago Fire back in October 2021, fans are gearing up to see him make an extra special appearance in the show's season ten finale. It's been revealed that he will be making a cameo appearance at the wedding of fellow firefighters Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd.

Jesse played Captain Matt Casey on the NBC drama between 2012 and 2021

As fans will recall, the show's milestone 200th episode saw Casey leave the Windy City to move to Oregon and help raise his late best friend's children.

MORE: Chicago Fire bosses tease 'dangerous' conclusion to Violet and Chief Hawkins romance

Explaining his reasons for exiting the show after almost ten years, the actor told press at the time: "I realized I'd been doing TV for a long time, so I added it up… We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek [Hass, showrunner] to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show."

He continued: "He agreed we should at least get Casey to the 200th episode. It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start but there are other things I'd like to do in the future. There's family I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.