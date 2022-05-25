FBI finale pulled from schedule in light of Texas shooting - details The episode was to center on a school shooing

The season four finale of FBI was pulled from screens in a last-minute scheduling shake-up.

CBS has made the decision not to air the episode - which was to center on a school shooting - in light of the tragedy at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, which is the deadliest US school massacre since Sandy Hook.

WATCH: See the trailer for the FBI finale

The episode, titled Prodigal Son, was scheduled to air at 8pm on Tuesday night. Per the official episode synopsis, as the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, "they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case."

In place of the finale, CBS instead aired a rerun from the current season. There's no news as to when or if the episode will ever make it to screens.

The official synopsis for the rerun reads: "Maggie goes undercover working in a bar to investigate an anti-government group that regularly gathers there and has several members suspected in a series of bombings. The case opens old wounds for her when a single father on the periphery of the group begins to fear he's in danger of becoming collateral damage."

Meanwhile, spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted aired their respective finales as as usual in their scheduled spots at 9pm and 10pm.

On Tuesday morning, 19 children and two teachers were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, around 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The gunman, who has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered the school with a gun and possibly a rifle after earlier shooting his grandmother. He was shot dead after committing America's deadliest school massacre in nearly a decade.

