See how the cast of Midsomer Murders have changed throughout the years The stars of the ITV drama have changed a fair bit over the last 25 years...

Our favourite ITV detective drama Midsomer Murders is back! After an excruciatingly long wait, season 23 is back on screens with a brand new case for Causton's crime-solving duo, DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter.

MORE: 13 shows to watch if you love Midsomer Murders

But following the broadcast of the reunion special, Midsomer Murders – 25 Years of Mayhem, we've started feeling a little nostalgic about John and Jamie's predecessors and the stars of the show who have sadly left the cast. Keep scrolling to take a look at some of the show's best-known faces and how they've changed over the years…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of ITV detective dramas?

DCI Tom Barnaby – John Nettles

John Nettles played the original role of DCI Barnaby in the show before leaving at the end of series 13. Since then, he's appeared in other popular drama Poldark. The actor decided to leave the role in 2011, telling The Telegraph: "I never thought when we were filming the pilot The Killings at Badger's Drift in 1996 that I would go on to film so many episodes. It has been a joy to be involved in such a long-running series with so many good actors and great storylines. It's the end of an era for me."

MORE: Where is Midsomer Murders star John Nettles now?

MORE: Where are the cast of Inspector Morse now?

DCI John Barnaby – Neil Dudgeon

Neil Dudgeon took over from John Nettles after his departure in 2011 and has been the face of the show since. The star has had plenty of other work in TV such as Silent Witness and Life of Riley. Here's Neil towards the start of his acting career.

DS Jamie Winter – Nick Hendrix

Nick plays Jamie, John's right-hand Detective Sergeant. The star made his first appearance on the show in The Village that Rose from the Dead in season 19. In his early career, Nick enjoyed success in the theatre and small roles in shows such as Black Mirror. More recently, he is also known for his role in The Crown.

Sarah Barnaby - Fiona Dolman

Actress Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby, the wife of DCI John Barnaby. She joined the show at the same time as co-star Neil. Prior to Midsomer, she appeared in shows such as Waterloo Road and Heartbeat.

DS Benjamin Jones – Jason Hughes

Jason Hughes appeared in the ITV drama as DS Benjamin Jones. He starred opposite the original on-screen detective John Hughes for series nine to thirteen before John's departure. Jason left the show in 2013 at the end of series 14, and has since appeared in Marcella, Death in Paradise and Three Girls.

DS Charlie Nelson – Gwilym Lee

Actor Gwilym Lee took on the role of DS Charlie Nelson in the show for three years from 2013 to 2016. Gwilym began his career in other TV shows such as Lewis, Waterloo Road and Ashes to Ashes. Now, he's recently enjoyed success in film, starring in the Academy Award-nominated film Bohemian Rhapsody, alongside Rami Malek, as guitarist Brian May.

Fleur Perkins - Annette Badland

Annette Badland had a role in the drama's latest series, which aired in January of this year, as Fleur Perkins, a witty pathologist. After beginning her career in the theatre, Annette became best known for her work in Doctor Who, EastEnders and Outlander.

MORE: Did you spot this Hollywood A-lister on Midsomer Murders?

Joyce Barnaby – Jane Wymark

Playing alongside John Nettles was Jane Wymark as DCI Tom Barnaby's on-screen wife. Jane shares Poldark in common with her former co-star, however Jane appeared in the original series aired in 1977. Jane's also appeared in shows such as Doctors and mini-series Jo.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.