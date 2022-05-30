Alison Hammond left red-faced after Dermot O'Leary reveals her 'special someone' The presenters are appearing on This Morning all week

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond was left feeling bashful on Monday morning when her co-star Dermot O'Leary revealed to viewers that the broadcaster has a new love interest on the scene!

MORE: Dermot O'Leary reveals what it was really like to work with Prince William - and you won't believe it

At the top of the ITV show, the pair were sat in their usual spots, where they'll be hosting all week due to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield taking a break for half term, when Dermot made the revelation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond leaves viewers in stitches after cosying up to Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey

While talking about romance, Dermot elusively said to his co-star: "Well, you're not available." Playing coy, Alison asked: "What do you mean I'm not available… you trying to say that I'm not available?"

Dermot then sensed the tone, adding: "I don't know, now I'm really confused!" Alison interjected: "Am I not unavailable? Is there someone in my life? Well, you've just told the whole world, thanks!"

MORE: This Morning viewers outraged as Holly and Phil interview controversial guest

MORE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby sparks reaction with stunning new photo of lookalike mum

Alison and Dermot on This Morning

The two then fell into hysterics, with Alison teasing Dermot that he had "outed" her about her love life live on-air. "I love it when you out me! Yeah there is someone in my life," she told viewers, adding "I'm going to tell everybody.

"Thank you Dermot for telling everyone but yes there is someone that I'm dating. So yes it is a little bit closed but you know what, I want to share it with everybody!"

The duo are filling in for Holly and Phillip for the half-term break

The former X Factor host, who was laughing but was clearly embarrassed, added: "I'm so sorry! I forget we're on television!"

Alison then said: "I literally tell you once and you tell everybody! Yes, I'm off the market, I'm so, so sorry everyone. Can someone get Dermot a shovel?"

The duo, who are a big hit with This Morning viewers, will be on the show all week for the half-term break. Holly and Phillip, who usually take time off from the show in line with the school holidays, are thought to be returning to screens next week.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.