Alison Hammond asks Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey for an intimate scene 'demonstration' - and it's hilarious The This Morning presenter shared a hysterical moment with Bridgerton's new leading man

Alison Hammond left viewers in stitches on Friday morning after asking Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey for an intimate scene "demonstration".

MORE: Bridgerton prequel cast announced - and it includes a Line of Duty star

The This Morning star and her co-host Dermot O'Leary were chatting to the actor who portrays the racy period drama's new male lead, Anthony Bridgerton, all about season two. Referring to the risque scenes that the Netflix drama has become famous for as "shakey-shakey" scenes, Alison was keen to find out more about these were filmed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond cosies up to Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey on the sofa

She asked: "Going back to the shakey-shakey situation, I heard that you use a netball so that obviously you don't touch each other?"

"Yeah, that's true. That was a new item-" Jonathan began before Alison hilariously quipped: "Have we got a netball anyone! Can we get a demonstration?" which caused everyone in the studio to erupt into fits of laughter.

MORE: Downton Abbey star's daughter has huge role in Bridgerton season two - did you spot her?

MORE: Take a look back at Jonathan Bailey's early career vs now

As he adjusted his position on the sofa, Jonathan explained that the netball they use is actually half-inflated and that the whole idea behind using the prop is "safety first" and creating "a barrier" between the two actors. However, Alison misinterpreted his movement, saying: "Oh, I thought he was coming over to show me!"

The This Morning presenter shared a hysterical moment with Bridgerton's new leading man

She then grabbed two cushions off the sofa and laughed: "Shall we do a demonstration?" before cosying up next to the 32-year-old actor. Always the professional, Jonathan added another cushion, explaining that there is a "three barrier rule".

She jokingly added that all she needed now were lines to read while Jonathan was full of praise for her "screen test".

"This is what it was like with Simone Ashley," he said. "You've smashed it, you're passing with flying colours. Shondaland, get ready."

MORE: Bridgerton season 3: what will happen according to the book

Meanwhile, fans that have binge-watched all eight episodes of the new season will be glad to hear that both Anthony and his leading lady will be returning for season three.

Simone, who portrays Kate Sharma, who is now Viscountess Bridgerton, confirmed the exciting news earlier this week. Speaking to Deadline, the actress said: "We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.