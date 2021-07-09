Why Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are not presenting This Morning Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are hosting Friday's show

This Morning viewers can expect a shake up on the show as the usual Friday presenters, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, will not be hosting – instead, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are making a rare end of the week appearance.

Holly and Phillip are taking to the sofa on Friday to mark the beginning of their summer holidays, before Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford take over for the break from next week onwards.

Alison and Dermot waved goodbye to viewers last week, with Dermot explaining: "That's it from us, Phil and Holly will be back next week with the final week before summer… Thanks for joining us, I hope you have a great summer everyone."

His co-star then added: "I can't believe it, we've had such a lovely time, thanks to all the crew, staff, gallery and everyone for making it so easy for us… we'll be back in September. [Dermot] You've been amazing."

Holly was clearly thrilled to be back on the sofa for Friday, writing on Instagram: "Morning Friday… don't get to say that very often… last day of term for us today before we head off for the summer… lots of fun to be had! See you on @thismorning at 10am."

Holly and Phillip are back on the sofa for one last time before the summer

Meanwhile, Ruth waved goodbye to her fellow Loose Women earlier this week as she explained she would not be on the ITV programme due to her stint on This Morning. "I'm going next door, Eamonn and I will be on This Morning for about six weeks then I will be back," she said. "But I'll be talking to you all every day because we do the handovers!"

Ruth and Eamonn's return to the ITV flagship show will come as a delight to fans who were disappointed not to see them return the half-term stint in May – which saw Alison and Dermot present.

