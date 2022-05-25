This Morning's Holly Willoughby sparks reaction with stunning new photo of lookalike mum Happy belated birthday, Linda!

Holly Willoughby is one loving daughter! The This Morning host made sure she celebrated her mother Linda's 74th birthday in the most special way on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the TV star uploaded the sweetest picture of her mum with a large bouquet of flowers whilst dining out. "Happy birthday beautiful mama!!! Love you so very much… [heart emoji]," she simply wrote in the caption.

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment, with Emma Bunton saying: "Sending birthday hugs. X." Alison Hammond remarked: "Like Mother Like daughter Happy birthday [heart emoji]."

Other followers commented on the likeness between the mother-and-daughter duo. "Two peas!" Another said: "The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree." Another post read: "Happy birthday Holly's moma you certainly see where you get your good looks and beautiful skin from x." [sic]

One other fan stated: "Happy Birthday Mama Willoughby, have a great day xx She is a beauty Holly, you can see where you get your looks from."

Holly's sister Kelly also paid tribute by sharing a beautiful throwback photo of the trio. "Mama Willoughby… practically perfect in every way," she said. "Happy 74th birthday! See you later for [cake and drinks emojis]."

Holly shared this sweet snap with her mum Linda

Holly, 41, is incredibly close to both her parents. Mum, Lynne and dad, Terry have been married since 1977 and the presenter previously spoke about their aspirational romance.

She told the Mirror: "My mum and dad have been together for years and years, and they're a real team.

"My mum instilled in me that importance of family life and being married to somebody who is a real partner. From watching her with my dad over the years, I knew that was something I really wanted for myself."

