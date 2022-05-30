Call the Midwife's Helen George makes candid comment about daughter – and shares adorable photo The actress is a proud mother-of-two

Call the Midwife actress Helen George took to Instagram to share a candid comment about her eldest child, Wren Ivy, on Sunday – and we're sure many will be able to relate!

The star, who is known and adored for her portrayal of Nurse Trixie Franklin on the BBC midwifery drama, shared a photo of her four-year-old daughter walking along the pavement with their family dog.

WATCH: Helen George reveals how daughter Wren copes with her absence

Helen, clearly moved by the image of daughter looking very grown up, wrote as a caption: "Think she's a teenager," along with an angst-face emoji. How cute!

The actress shares her daughter Wren with her long-term partner Jack Ashton and in November 2021, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Lark. The couple met during filming of the BBC medical series and now live together with their children in their East End home.

Helen shared this photo of Wren on Instagram

The family-of-four have no doubt been enjoying some quality time together in the past few months after welcoming Lark. However, it seems Helen is back in action for Call the Midwife as series 12 recently began production.

Sharing a photo of Helen behind-the-scenes looking stunning in a teal dress as a crew member tends to her hair, the official Instagram account for the programme wrote in a caption: "Behind the scenes on the Call The Midwife Christmas Special 2022: Trixie prepares…"

Helen behind the scenes of Call the Midwife's 2022 Christmas special

Meanwhile, Helen also recently shared a heartwarming tribute to her Call the Midwife co-star Ella Bruccoleri, who plays Sister Frances.

The 39-year-old reshared one of Ella's posts in which she announced her participation in a 100-mile cycle in support of the Arts Emergency charity, which helps young people from underrepresented backgrounds break into the arts and humanities. Announcing the major challenge in a post back in April, Ella wrote: "BIG BIKE ANNOUNCEMENT!!!

"I'm cycling 100 miles for @artsemergency on 29th May @ridelondon with @yoan.segot - never done anything like this before so grateful for any advice!

