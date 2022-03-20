Helen George's behind-the-scenes Call the Midwife photos with boyfriend Jack Ashton The actors share two children together

She famously met and fell in love with her co-star on the set of Call the Midwife, and to mark ten years of the incredible BBC period drama, Helen George previously shared a series of behind-the-scenes images.

MORE: Call The Midwife star Stephen McGann reveals major update on season 12

"10 years and forever grateful. @nealstreetproductions @callthemidwife.official," she wrote on Instagram back in 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen George shares impressive beauty secret

Her boyfriend Jack Ashton, who played Reverend Tom Hereward from series three to seven, was quick to reply with, "Lovely" alongside a heat emoji. Pictures showed the two actors on set with their co-stars from over the years - including one from the first series at Nonnatus House.

Helen, 36, met Jack when filming the BBC series in South Africa in 2016; they now live together with their three-year-old daughter Wren Ivy in the East End.

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George issues urgent plea amid the Ukraine/Russia conflict

MORE: Call the Midwife bosses open up about series 11's 'dark' and emotional moments while filming

One of the many pictures Helen shared from set

During a previous chat with Daily Mail's You Magazine, the actress - who plays nurse Trixie Franklin - confessed being in the same industry as her beau helped.

"It's not like you have time to have hobbies at the weekends," she explained. "You're on set for a long time every day and you don't get to see many other people.

"We are like-minded people who understand the industry, the career and the long hours."

Helen has played nurse Trixie for ten years

Prior to their romance, Helen was married to fellow actor Oliver Boot. The former couple parted ways in 2015 - the news of their split came out when Helen reached the quarter-finals on Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

Speaking about being in the limelight at that moment, the 36-year-old admitted: "I was so naive that I thought no one would be interested in me, so that was a shock. I soon realised I didn’t want all that celebrity stuff."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.