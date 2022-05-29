Call the Midwife's Helen George shares post in support of co-star for special reason The actress plays Trixie in the BBC series

Call the Midwife actress Helen George has taken to social media in support of her co-star Ella Bruccoleri, who plays Sister Frances alongside her Trixie Franklin in the beloved BBC show.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, the 39-year-old reshared one of Ella's posts in which she announced her participation in a 100-mile cycle in support of the Arts Emergency charity, which helps young people from underrepresented backgrounds break into the arts and humanities.

Announcing the major challenge in a post back in April, Ella wrote: "BIG BIKE ANNOUNCEMENT!!!

"I'm cycling 100 miles for @artsemergency on 29th May @ridelondon with @yoan.segot - never done anything like this before so grateful for any advice! Will post lil updates on the training, probably more to comfort and motivate myself than anything else! Link to fundraising page in bio for anyone in a position to support!

"Please spread the word, Arts Emergency are AWESOME. £500 goes halfway to allowing a young person from a disadvantaged background to access the arts industries with a year of mentoring plus support until age 26."

Helen showed her support for Ella on her Instagram story

Resharing the post, Helen tagged her co-star in a caption that read: "Brilliant @ellabruccoleri being brilliant. In awe," alongside three flexed bicep emojis.

Helen's Instagram post comes not long after she shared her relief over COVID-19 restrictions lifting on the set of Call the Midwife. While filming the previous series, she and co-star Olly Rix, who plays Matthew, were unable to come into close contact and had to kiss through a perspex screen during one scene.

Helen recently opened up about the lifting of COVID restrictions on set

Speaking at the BFI and Radio Times Television Festival last Sunday, the actress said: "It's so nice now restrictions have lifted. We can actually get close, hug and do proper acting. It's two years into our relationship and we're like, 'Nice to meet you, how do we do this?' It's so awkward."

