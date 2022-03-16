Call the Midwife star Helen George teases 'exciting' news away from BBC drama The actress is set to take on a completely different kind of role

Call the Midwife star Helen George has shared her excitement over a brand new project away from her role on the much-loved BBC drama.

The actress and mother-of-two has joined the line-up of Comic Relief's Comic Opera alongside fellow actresses Tamzin Outhwaite and Nina Wadia, comedian Rosie Jones and Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt. The event will see the five female stars take on a medley of three Arias from the opera Carmen, all in the name of charity.

Speaking about the exciting new project, Helen gushed to the BBC: "I'm so excited to be included in this year's Comic Opera with such a brilliant bunch of women. I'm sure my warbling will mainly be more 'Comic' than 'Opera', but looking forward to giving it a go."

According to the official press release, the ladies, guided by Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox, will have only 24 hours to learn arias before taking to stage to perform in front of an audience of 2,000 die-hard opera fans at The London Coliseum. Viewers tuning into BBC One's coverage of Red Nose Day 2022 from 7pm on Friday 18 March will be able to find out how Helen and the rest of the ladies fared.

Helen has joined the line-up of this year's Comic Relief's Comic Opera

The exciting news comes not long after season 11 of Call the Midwife finished airing on BBC One and ahead of the drama's debut on US screens on Sunday 20 March.

Helen has been playing Nurse Trixie on the show since it first began airing over ten years ago in 2012 and is a firm favourite with fans.

She's also the first to give birth to a Call The Midwife baby after finding love with her co-star, Jack Ashton, who played her on-screen love interest Tom Hereward.

The couple, who have been together since 2016, welcomed their first child in September 2017 and named her Wren Ivy, and in 2021 they became a family of four with the arrival of their second daughter, Lark.

