Helen George oozes glamour in chic blue maxi after confirming Call The Midwife future

Helen George looked sublime as she joined her Call The Midwife co-stars at a photocall for the beloved BBC period drama.

Dressed in a chic powder blue maxi, the actress appeared to be in great spirits as she posed for photos alongside Laura Main and Stephen McGann at the BFI and Radio Times Television Festival on Sunday.

WATCH: Helen George stars in Call The Midwife

The glamorous appearance comes shortly after it was confirmed that Helen - who is famed for her role as Nurse Trixie Franklin - will be returning for the 12th series of the BBC period drama.

The series - which has been renewed for seasons 12 and 13, airing in 2023 and 2024 respectively - will also be the "first time in a few years" that Call The Midwife is being filmed without COVID restrictions.

Helen recently told Radio Times: "What’s nice is we’re not going to have COVID restrictions for the first time in a few years, which will be wonderful."

The actress at the Call the Midwife photocall during BFI & Radio Times Television Festival

Her co-star Laura, who plays Shelagh Turner, added: "There will be no Perspex. We can kiss, we can touch and do what we do."

Helen, 39, left the last series early to go on maternity leave but has delighted fans by confirming her return. Last month, the official Call the Midwife Twitter account shared a picture of Helen back on set alongside a message which read: "Trixie's back!! Helen George makes her return to Call the Midwife Series 12 filming."

On Facebook, the statement continued: "Our first week of filming the brand new Series 12 involves both day and night shooting - and guess who made a welcome return to Nonnatus house last night for her first scene... Trixie! Played of course by our lovely Helen George xxx.

Helen was joined by Laura Main and Stephen McGann

"While Helen has been away she's had a little 'midwife calling' of her own to do, as she is now the proud mother of two! Her gorgeous new daughter, Lark, was born late last year, and Helen is now ready to get back into the saddle of her bicycle to minister to the women of Poplar once more!

"We are thrilled to have her back, and just can't wait to show you the next developments in Trixie's journey... Call the Midwife will return with a new Christmas Special and Series 12 in 2023 xx."

