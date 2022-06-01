Gogglebox has been making some big changes to its roster of cast members in recent times – but now, the Celebrity version of the show, which lands on screens next week, has added a very famous face!

Appearing alongside Giles Brandreth for the upcoming episodes will be Absolutely Fabulous legend Joanna Lumley. The actress, who is known and adored for her part as Patsy Stone in the iconic comedy, will take to the sofa to fill in for Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman, who previously sat beside Giles before she quit in 2021.

According to the Mirror, the Ab Fab star said she was "honoured" to join the Channel 4 programme, which she branded as a tick off her bucket list. She and Giles have been friends for over 50 years, therefore their on-screen chemistry is sure to cement them as fan-favourites!

Prior to Joanna and Maureen, Giles, who was previously a Conservative MP, was joined by veteran actress Sheila Hancock.

Joanna's addition to the line-up comes soon after the regular series of Gogglebox saw a beloved family depart the show. The Baggs family, who reside in Essex, announced the news via Joe and George's Instagram accounts.

They revealed that while they've "loved" taking part in the show, they couldn't commit to another season due to "exciting opportunities" on the horizon.

The statement read: "Hey everyone! Wanted to give you a quick update on the Baggs family. After three incredible seasons on Channel 4's Gogglebox, we have taken the decision to leave the show.

"We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it's truly been the opportunity of a lifetime."

The Baggs family recently announced they were leaving

