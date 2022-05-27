Gogglebox fans disappointed at latest update following Jenny’s hospital stay We can’t wait for them to return to the series!

Gogglebox viewers shave missed Lee and Jenny over the past few weeks, as the pair have missed several episodes of the hit Channel 4 show after it was revealed that Jenny was in hospital following an operation. Fortunately, the star is doing very well, but the pair shared some disappointing news about their involvement in the show.

MORE: Gogglebox's Izzi Warner celebrates happy news following difficult time for family

Taking to Instagram, Lee said: "Hi everybody, you’ll never guess who I’ve just bumped into," before turning the camera to Jenny, who looked in great health while waving to the camera. She said: "Hi, it’s me! I just want to thank you all for your kind well wishes, they’ve really cheered me up, thank you very much. I’m looking forward to seeing you all in series 20!"

Loading the player... WATCH: Lee and Jenny reveal they will return to show in September

WATCH: Jenny in tears on Gogglebox

After Lee wished everyone a good summer, adding that they would be back on the show in September, Jenny joked: "I hope you all get tanned!"

The caption read: "Hi everyone sorry for not being on for a while here’s a little video from Jenny for you all to have a fabulous summer, roll in September."

We'll be seeing them in the new series in September

While viewers were thrilled that Jenny was doing well, with Gogglebox costar Izzi Warner, commenting: "Glad to see you’re feeling better Jenny lots of love," while Daniel Lustig-Webb added: "Great to see you back Jenny," viewers were certainly disappointed that the pair wouldn’t be back on Gogglebox until the next season, with one writing: "Nooooo not until September. Best thing on tele."

MORE: Gogglebox star supported by viewers after breaking down in tears

READ: Celebrity Gogglebox recruits new star for upcoming series

We can't wait to see them on our screens again!

Another person added: "Can’t believe we won’t see you till September loads of time though to get better Jenny." A third wrote: "Glad to hear she’s on the mend, and can’t wait to see you both in September as the show is not the same without you."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.