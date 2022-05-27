Whas happened to Gogglebox star Ellie's boyfriend Nat? Ellie's boyfriend was injured in a car accident in March

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat Eddleston was left in intensive care after being hit by a car during a night out in a near-death accident in Leeds on Saturday 19 March.

This week Nat was seen out and about for the first time since the accident, wearing a head brace, leaving fans of the Channel 4 show wondering what exactly happened to Ellie's boyfriend.

Nat reportedly suffered a broken neck, back and two collapsed lungs and was put on life support following the accident. The West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the driver of the car, who they had previously been looking for, "was questioned" in connection with the incident.

They released an initial statement at the time of the incident which read "Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the Halton area of Leeds involving a white Seat Leon and an adult male pedestrian."

Ellie, who lives with her partner, took a break from Gogglebox to care for Nat but returned to the show in mid-May, with Nat even making a brief cameo, with Ellie calling him on the phone at the start of the episode.

Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat Eddleston was in a car accident in March

Putting him on speaker, Nat sounded happy and in good spirits, as the duo joked about their confusion over having a shotgun wedding.

Nat and Ellie's families have requested their privacy be respected as he recovers.

Ellie has kept her relationship largely private, but Nat did join his girlfriend on the Gogglebox sofa back in 2020 as he filled in for Izzi amid Covid-19 restrictions. The star has also shared a few photos of the couple on social media – one in August 2020 which was simply captioned with the couple emoji, and another to mark Valentine's Day

Nat mostly stays away from the limelight

We're wishing Nat a speedy recovery and can't wait to see him back on Gogglebox soon.

